Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 517,464 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 517,464 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Intel worth $541,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 38,303,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

