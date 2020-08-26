Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 85,810 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $77,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 431,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,374,380. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

