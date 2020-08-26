Public Storage Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 over the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

