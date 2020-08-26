Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 5.1%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 649,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,158,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

