Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

