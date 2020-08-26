PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.