Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.