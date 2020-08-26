Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut by KeyCorp

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. NN has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in NN by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NN by 23.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.