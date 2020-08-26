Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Issued By Wedbush

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,019,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

