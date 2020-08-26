Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,263.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Gate.io. Qbao has a market cap of $342,332.93 and $5,263.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

