QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. QCR reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $493.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.08. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

