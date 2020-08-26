Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $507.33 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00032872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Coindeal, Upbit and HBUS. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $365.68 million and approximately $507.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006415 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,694,524 coins and its circulating supply is 96,975,104 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LBank, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinone, CoinEx, Coinrail, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Iquant, BitForex, Coindeal, Ovis, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, BCEX, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Allcoin, Liquid, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Liqui, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Bibox, EXX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance, ABCC and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.