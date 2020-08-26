Quant Price Tops $9.49 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Quant has a market cap of $114.53 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00083099 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007959 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00277441 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010032 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

