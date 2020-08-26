Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

Quanta Services stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

