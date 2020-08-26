Quark Reaches Market Cap of $8.09 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Quark has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,969,098 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

