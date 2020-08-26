Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $206,639.06 and approximately $3,237.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

