Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Qube has a 12 month low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of A$3.63 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.76.

In other Qube news, insider Samuel Kaplan 257,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

