Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Quidel worth $63,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quidel by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $232.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Michael purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

