Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.53

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and traded as high as $128.40. Quixant shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 13,246 shares.

QXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Quixant alerts:

The company has a market cap of $82.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.06.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.