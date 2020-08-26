QYNO Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $490.35 and $55.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

