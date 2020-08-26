Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.71

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Radium has a market cap of $2.92 million and $20,913.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00006259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00032234 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,105,019 coins and its circulating supply is 4,082,953 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

