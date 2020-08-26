Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Trading Down 7.7%

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 96,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 28,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $696,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

