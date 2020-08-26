Rapidz (RPZX) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Rapidz has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01671990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00195210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00153933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,566,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

