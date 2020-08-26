RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $634,463.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $336,002.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 25,888 shares worth $808,209. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

