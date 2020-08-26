Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $32,400.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01668884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

