Raymond James Cuts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

