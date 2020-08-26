RChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $192,938.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, RChain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, ChaoEX and Bitinka. RChain has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $192,938.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart, Kucoin, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

