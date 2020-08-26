RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 5.8%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 164,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 157,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

