RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $705,251.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $419,636.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 375,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,622 shares of company stock worth $8,975,776. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in RealReal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

