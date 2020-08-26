Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

8/19/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

8/10/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/8/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/31/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/30/2020 – Albireo Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/13/2020 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/2/2020 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALBO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 77,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,725. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Albireo Pharma Inc alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.