Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jungheinrich (JUN3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich (ETR: JUN3):

8/12/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Jungheinrich was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €27.16 ($31.95) on Wednesday. Jungheinrich AG has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a 1 year high of €28.84 ($33.93). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.84.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

