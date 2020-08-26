Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM):

8/20/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Rheinmetall had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/13/2020 – Rheinmetall was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHM opened at €79.04 ($92.99) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.68.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

