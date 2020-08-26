Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL):

8/21/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

8/12/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/8/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 202,083 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 230.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 250,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 491.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

