Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

8/10/2020 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $62.00 to $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 147.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $437,578,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

