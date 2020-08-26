Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paramount Resources (POU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$2.25.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

8/6/2020 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

7/15/2020 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.13.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.