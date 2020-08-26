Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for freenet (FNTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for freenet (FRA: FNTN):

8/18/2020 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – freenet was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €16.40 ($19.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €20.80 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – freenet was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – freenet was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – freenet was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – freenet was given a new €15.70 ($18.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – freenet was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – freenet was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – freenet was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €18.11 ($21.30) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

