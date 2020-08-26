Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virtu Financial (VIRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) recently:

8/11/2020 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VIRT opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of -0.41.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

