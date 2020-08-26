Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yeti (YETI)

Yeti (NYSE: YETI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $55.00.

7/24/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,649. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

