Red Pulse Phoenix Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $184,793.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

