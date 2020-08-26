RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $111,654.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00665538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00087026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000364 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,126,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,615,162 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

