Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RGL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 785,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 49.78 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.40 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of $330.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

