Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.