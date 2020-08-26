Request (REQ) Trading Down 3% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Request has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $776,387.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Bitbns and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.17 or 0.05611540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Coineal, Binance, Mercatox, Bitbns, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Koinex, WazirX, CoinExchange, DDEX, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

