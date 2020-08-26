Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (ADSK, ALE, AOX, AT1, BBY, BNS, CDTX, CRM, CTB, DISCA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 26th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $274.00 to $283.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $265.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $66.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.20 ($6.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.75 ($9.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $245.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $250.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $252.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $230.00 to $255.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $196.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €84.00 ($98.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $345.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $340.00 to $400.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $330.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $6.50 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.50 ($5.29) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $107.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $2.75 to $3.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $18.10. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $39.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $2.30 to $2.80. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $261.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

