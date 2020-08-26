Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SVMK (SVMK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) recently:

8/13/2020 – SVMK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/12/2020 – SVMK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/8/2020 – SVMK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – SVMK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – SVMK had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – SVMK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – SVMK is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $84,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,219,356. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,150,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 120,640 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SVMK by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 201.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

