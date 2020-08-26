Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (AAXN, ADVM, ALPN, AUDC, CAP, CHGG, CPE, DK, DMS, FLNT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 26th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Get Axon Enterprise Inc alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Encavis (ETR:CAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. The firm currently has a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.