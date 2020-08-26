Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 26th (APA, ASAZY, ATHM, AUOTY, BAFYY, BCSF, BTDPY, BTLCY, BYDDY, CAMP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

