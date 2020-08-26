Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 26th (BCOR, BLFS, BNTGY, HUBG, HWM, IMUX, ITOCY, LGIH, LIND, LMT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

