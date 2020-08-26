Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 26th (MGPI, MITSY, MSBHY, NABZY, NBEV, NJDCY, NP, NVUS, ONTX, PENMF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients Inc alerts:

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.