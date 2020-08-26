Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2020 – Integra Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Integra Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Integra Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00.

8/11/2020 – Integra Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Integra Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Integra Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Integra Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Integra Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,569.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,101 shares of company stock worth $30,143,677 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

